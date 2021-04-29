EOS TRUST (EOST) Market Cap Hits $4.00 Million

EOS TRUST (CURRENCY:EOST) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One EOS TRUST coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EOS TRUST has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS TRUST has a market cap of $4.00 million and $287.00 worth of EOS TRUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS TRUST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00066069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.93 or 0.00281604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.91 or 0.01113656 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00026175 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.11 or 0.00712084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,147.30 or 0.99825943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About EOS TRUST

EOS TRUST’s total supply is 100,012,117,873 coins and its circulating supply is 7,518,810,122 coins. EOS TRUST’s official website is eostrustlink.io . EOS TRUST’s official Twitter account is @EOSTRUST1

EOS TRUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS TRUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS TRUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS TRUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS TRUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS TRUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.