Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 877.1% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,830,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EPAZ stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,420. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04. Epazz has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Epazz Company Profile

Epazz, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States. It offers EPAZZ BoxesOS v3.0, a Web portal infrastructure operating system that integrates with each organization's back-end systems and provides a customizable personal information system for various stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, employees, and clients.

