Equalizer Price Hits $1.77 (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00003311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Equalizer has traded 42.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00062706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.86 or 0.00280489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $584.53 or 0.01094026 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00026230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.43 or 0.00719523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,421.38 or 0.99985948 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,381,854 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

