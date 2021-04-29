Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 545.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on EFX shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.25.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $227.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.64 and a 12 month high of $234.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.26.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.