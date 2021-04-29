Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Barclays

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $210.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EFX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.25.

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.21. 6,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,975. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax has a 52-week low of $135.64 and a 52-week high of $234.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.26.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,582 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $589,086,000 after purchasing an additional 308,570 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,959,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,048,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,227,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

