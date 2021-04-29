Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Position Lifted by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA accounts for approximately 3.0% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 599.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at $4,007,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 17.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at $1,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

EQNR stock remained flat at $$21.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 120,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,876. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.95%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.