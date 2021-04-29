Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $34.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $34.92.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

In other news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Insiders have sold a total of 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

