Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Amazon.com, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Amazon.com in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $13.43 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,700.00 price objective on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,458.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,210.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3,198.49. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,896,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

