Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $63.01. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 307.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.