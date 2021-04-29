Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.700-2.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.70-2.80 EPS.

EQR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,295,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,037. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.05%.

EQR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist cut shares of Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.06.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

