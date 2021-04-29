Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Update

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESPGY remained flat at $$0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Esprit has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 4.17%.

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. The company operates in Germany, Rest of Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platform.

