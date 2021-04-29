Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.860-12.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.84-3.00 EPS.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $286.17. The stock had a trading volume of 504,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,226. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $300.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.63.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

