Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share.

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $284.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $300.73.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.63.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.