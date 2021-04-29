Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ERRFY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

OTCMKTS:ERRFY traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.