Euronav (EURN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million. On average, analysts expect Euronav to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EURN opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euronav stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EURN. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. ING Group downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronav has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

