Evercore ISI Raises Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$37.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI to C$37.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PD. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to C$47.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Precision Drilling to an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares raised shares of Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.07.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$32.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.19. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$11.20 and a twelve month high of C$36.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$433.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$201.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

