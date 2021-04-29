Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.88 EPS

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share.

RE opened at $266.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.64 and a 200 day moving average of $234.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $269.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.