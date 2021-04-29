Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.88 EPS

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share.

RE opened at $266.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.64 and a 200 day moving average of $234.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $269.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Earnings History for Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit