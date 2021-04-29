Evergy (EVRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Evergy to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Evergy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Evergy stock opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,617.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

