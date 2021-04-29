Everipedia (IQ) Price Down 5.1% This Week

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $209.16 million and approximately $9.69 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00063351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.17 or 0.00281397 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.65 or 0.01102870 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00026325 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.46 or 0.00710144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,034.92 or 1.00043504 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,664,705 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,242,692 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars.

