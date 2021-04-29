EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.250-2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $543 million-$552 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.85 million.

EVERTEC stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.21. 472,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,604. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $42.35.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Several research firms have commented on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $412,180.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,104,045.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 23,389 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $854,634.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,341 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

