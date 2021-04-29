EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.250-2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $543 million-$552 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.85 million.
EVERTEC stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.21. 472,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,604. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $42.35.
EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.67.
In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $412,180.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,104,045.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 23,389 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $854,634.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,341 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
About EVERTEC
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
