EVO Payments (EVOP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. EVO Payments has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. On average, analysts expect EVO Payments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $29.22 on Thursday. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.22 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.