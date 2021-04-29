Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,400 shares, an increase of 139.3% from the March 31st total of 94,600 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on XGN. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Exagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Get Exagen alerts:

NASDAQ XGN opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $214.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.38. Exagen has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%. Research analysts expect that Exagen will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 3,000 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XGN. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exagen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exagen by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Exagen by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.