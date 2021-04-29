Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a growth of 269.7% from the March 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 97.7 days.

Several brokerages have commented on EIFZF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIFZF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $33.16.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

