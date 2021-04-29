Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $224,000 Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Signature Bank by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,932,000 after purchasing an additional 141,696 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in Signature Bank by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 938,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after purchasing an additional 115,874 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,630,000 after purchasing an additional 365,825 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 580,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,409,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.47.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $252.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.32. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $256.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

