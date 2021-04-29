Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,660,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,542,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 84,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $179.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.22. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $142.36 and a 12-month high of $183.79.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

