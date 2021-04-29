Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $161,000 in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 283.8% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 691,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 511,444 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,839,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,761,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,272,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 365,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get RedBall Acquisition alerts:

RedBall Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

In other RedBall Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 178,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $1,875,174.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

RedBall Acquisition Profile

RedBall Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, media and data analytics sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for RedBall Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedBall Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.