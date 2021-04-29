Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 3,582 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 18.0% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 65,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $144.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.51 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.24.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.58 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

SGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.36.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $4,859,976.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,308 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,502. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.