Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 4,015 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 41.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $595,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 62,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 24,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after buying an additional 85,029 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 28,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $203,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,841 shares in the company, valued at $667,022.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,530,303. 16.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $77.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average is $66.72.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTGT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

