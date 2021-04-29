Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $127,000 Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Shares of LB opened at $67.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.70. L Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $68.29. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger purchased 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

