EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Short Interest Update

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of EXFO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EXFO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EXFO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EXFO during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXFO shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EXFO has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $217.72 million, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.37.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. Analysts predict that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

