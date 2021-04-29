Experty Price Down 6.3% This Week (EXY)

Experty (CURRENCY:EXY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Experty coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges. Experty has a market cap of $3.81 million and $1,873.00 worth of Experty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Experty has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00067562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00020348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00074628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.59 or 0.00812826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00097697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001548 BTC.

About Experty

EXY is a coin. Experty’s total supply is 79,404,564 coins and its circulating supply is 27,088,352 coins. The official message board for Experty is medium.com/@experty_io . Experty’s official website is experty.io/en . Experty’s official Twitter account is @experty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Experty is a cryptocurrency-based knowledge sharing application that allows experts to monetize their skills through a skype-like voice and video experience. Payments are handled through an automated smart contract system using Experty’s native currency EXY, an Ethereum-based token. “

