extraDNA (XDNA) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a market cap of $1.12 million and $219,828.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52,885.09 or 0.99970694 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00041032 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00011123 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.78 or 0.01218853 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.69 or 0.00528711 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.19 or 0.00391662 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.66 or 0.00182716 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003825 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

