Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 31556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on EXTR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $12.50) on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $221,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,193.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $923,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Extreme Networks by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth $1,071,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47.

About Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit