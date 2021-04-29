Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.94 EPS

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FB stock opened at $307.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.32. The firm has a market cap of $874.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 12 month low of $190.00 and a 12 month high of $315.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.41.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock valued at $486,629,591. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Facebook stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 958 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

