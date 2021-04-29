Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Evercore ISI

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.25% from the company’s previous close.

FB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.41.

Shares of FB opened at $307.10 on Thursday. Facebook has a 52 week low of $190.00 and a 52 week high of $315.88. The company has a market capitalization of $874.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total value of $1,228,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,705,661 shares of company stock worth $486,629,591 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

