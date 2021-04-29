Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $390.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FB. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.88.

FB traded up $16.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $323.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,068,057. The stock has a market cap of $922.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 12-month low of $190.00 and a 12-month high of $315.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $20,922,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock worth $486,629,591. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

