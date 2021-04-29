Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Given “Outperform” Rating at National Bank Financial

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FRFHF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of FRFHF stock traded down $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $457.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,325. The business has a 50 day moving average of $439.96 and a 200 day moving average of $371.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of $223.52 and a 12-month high of $465.80.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $32.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $27.26. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

