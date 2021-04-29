Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$700.00 at National Bankshares

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$625.00 to C$700.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$450.00 to C$694.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$630.00 to C$685.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$663.17.

TSE:FFH traded up C$2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$565.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,194. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$319.37 and a 1-year high of C$580.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$551.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$474.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.08.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The company had revenue of C$8.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 49.1500046 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total value of C$1,246,989.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,381 shares in the company, valued at C$29,519,094.49.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

