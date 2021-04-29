FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%.

NASDAQ FARO traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.42. 174,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,796. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $97.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.43. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.41.

FARO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

