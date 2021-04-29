Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,405 shares in the company, valued at $24,107,031. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $504,000.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $565,460.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,394,361.60.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,610,000 after purchasing an additional 330,817 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,789,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 733,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after purchasing an additional 332,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

