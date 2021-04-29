Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.04. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

FRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.76.

FRT traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.02. 574,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,174. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.