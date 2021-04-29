Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,461 shares during the period. Avery Dennison comprises 1.5% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Avery Dennison worth $42,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,581. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $98.84 and a one year high of $216.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.