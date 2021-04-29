Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $7.56 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 59,534 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,435. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $235.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.36 and a 200 day moving average of $217.24. The company has a market capitalization of $175.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

