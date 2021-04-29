Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $23,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock traded down $7.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $311.71. The company had a trading volume of 19,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,778. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $140.01 and a 52-week high of $323.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.79.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

