Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 193,957 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 193,957 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $19,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.58. 16,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,890. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.64 and a 200 day moving average of $100.34.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.17.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

