Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 275,200 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275,200 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after buying an additional 19,155,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after buying an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after buying an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $76.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,901,130. The company has a market capitalization of $150.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.03. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.