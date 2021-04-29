Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Holdings Cut by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,063 shares during the period. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF makes up about 4.2% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned 0.06% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $15,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDHY. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDHY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,340. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.93 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.20.

