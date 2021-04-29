Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.60

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.60 and last traded at $46.60, with a volume of 3755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.92.

A number of research firms have commented on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

In related news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at $14,169,407.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,055 shares of company stock worth $19,703,475. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,172,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,190,000 after purchasing an additional 658,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,530,000 after purchasing an additional 206,291 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,542,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,512,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,302,000 after purchasing an additional 416,827 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

