Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $146.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.04.

FIS stock opened at $154.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.24 and a 200-day moving average of $140.79. The company has a market cap of $96.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -857.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

