Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $682,000 Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,774 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB opened at $74.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.98.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

